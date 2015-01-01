Abstract

Male rape is a relatively under-discussed topic in scientific literature, despite its significant relevance and prevalence worldwide, including in Brazil. To inform public health and safety policies, this study aimed to analyze cases of male rape using data from SINAN, the Information System for Notifiable Diseases, a division of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, for the years 2010-2022. Our findings reveal a 469 % increase in male rape cases in the country over the study period, with a predominance of cases in the state of São Paulo. Also, a higher prevalence of cases was observed among individuals aged 5-9 years. Furthermore, we identified a correlation between the occurrence of rape and certain factors, including individuals with less than 4 years of formal education if they were over the age of 50, and those who had a history of being sexually abused between the ages of 5 and 14. Additionally, this study reinforces the prevalence of rape cases occurring within domestic environments and perpetrated by individuals closely related to the victims. This study contributes to filling the gap in research on male rape in Brazil, laying the foundation for the development of strategies to prevent and combat rape in the country.

Language: en