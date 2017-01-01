Abstract

IMPORTANCE: The decision for surgical vs nonsurgical treatment for hip fracture can be complicated among community-dwelling people living with dementia.



OBJECTIVE: To compare outcomes of community-dwelling people living with dementia treated surgically and nonsurgically for hip fracture. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This retrospective cross-sectional study undertook a population-based analysis of national Medicare fee-for-service data. Participants included community-dwelling Medicare beneficiaries with dementia and an inpatient claim for hip fracture from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. Analyses were conducted from November 10, 2022, to October 17, 2023. EXPOSURE: Surgical vs nonsurgical treatment for hip fracture. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The primary outcome was mortality within 30, 90, and 180 days. Secondary outcomes consisted of selected post-acute care services.



RESULTS: Of 56 209 patients identified with hip fracture (73.0% women; mean [SD] age, 86.4 [7.0] years), 33 142 (59.0%) were treated surgically and 23 067 (41.0%) were treated nonsurgically. Among patients treated surgically, 73.3% had a fracture of the femoral head and neck and 40.2% had moderate to severe dementia (MSD). Among patients with MSD and femoral head and neck fracture, 180-day mortality was 31.8% (surgical treatment) vs 45.7% (nonsurgical treatment). For patients with MSD treated surgically vs nonsurgically, the unadjusted odds ratio (OR) of 180-day mortality was 0.56 (95% CI, 0.49-0.62; P < .001) and the adjusted OR was 0.59 (95% CI, 0.53-0.66; P <.001). Among patients with mild dementia and femoral head and neck fracture, 180-day mortality was 26.5% (surgical treatment) vs 34.9% (nonsurgical treatment). For patients with mild dementia who were treated surgically vs nonsurgically for femoral head and neck fracture, the unadjusted OR of 180-day mortality was 0.67 (95% CI, 0.60-0.76; P < .001) and the adjusted OR was 0.71 (95% CI, 0.63-0.79; P < .001). For patients with femoral head and neck fracture, there was no difference in admission to a nursing home within 180 days when treated surgically vs nonsurgically.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of community-dwelling patients with dementia and fracture of the femoral head and neck, patients with MSD and mild dementia treated surgically experienced lower odds of death compared with patients treated nonsurgically. Although avoiding nursing home admission is important to persons living with dementia, being treated surgically for hip fracture did not necessarily confer a benefit in that regard. These data can help inform discussions around values and goals with patients and caregivers when determining the optimal treatment approach.

