Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational violence (OV) is a priority issue that significantly affects the safety of nurses, leading to staff burnout and poor retention issues. Security personnel are common in inpatient settings, yet there is limited research on their role, function, and impacts. The study aims to qualitatively evaluate a novel security role to reduce OV in inpatient settings.



METHODS: This qualitative study was conducted in a tertiary hospital in Brisbane, Queensland. A novel security role (Ambassador) was piloted in three inpatient wards over 6 months in 2020 to mitigate OV risk. Semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted. All interviews were audio recorded. Interview transcripts were transcribed. Deductive analysis based on the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) was used to identify the experiences and perceptions of the participants.



FINDINGS: 17 participants were interviewed. Five themes were identified including program characteristics, internal drivers, external drivers, individual experience, and implementation process. An Ambassador proactively engages with patients and visitors and employs behavioral strategies to de-escalate or redirect persons of concern. Participants considered Ambassadors to be important members of the health care team who supported the provision of patient and family-centered care. Successful implementation was said to require collaboration between clinical and security services and a small agile project team with authority and autonomy.



CONCLUSION/Application to practice: This study provides many insights into the successful implementation of a novel security role in acute hospital settings. More research is needed on the effectiveness, appropriateness, feasibility, and cost of different security models.

Language: en