Abstract

This discussion paper provides an overview of the Ninth Annual DC Public Health Case Challenge (1), a student competition held in 2022 by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and the Roundtable on Population Health Improvement in the Health and Medicine Division (HMD) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies). The Case Challenge, which is both inspired by and modeled on the Emory Global Health Institute Case Competition, promotes interdisciplinary, problem-based learning in public health and fosters engagement with local universities and their surrounding communities (2). The event brings together graduate and undergraduate students from multiple disciplines and universities to promote awareness of and develop innovative solutions for 21st century public health challenges as experienced by communities in the District of Columbia.



Each year, the organizers and a student case-writing team develop a case based on a topic that is relevant to the DC area but that also has broader national and, in some cases, global resonance. Content experts are recruited as volunteer case reviewers. Universities located in the Washington, DC, area are invited to create teams of three to six students currently enrolled in undergraduate or degree programs. To promote interactions among a variety of disciplines, the competition requires each team to include representation from at least three different schools, programs, or majors. ...

