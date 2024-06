Abstract

The crisis facing the agricultural world has made headlines in recent weeks. In a context of frequent professional burnout, organized psychosocial support is necessary. A plan to prevent unhappiness and suicide risk in agriculture deploys a public health approach based on the national suicide prevention strategy associated with agricultural sector policy.



For four years, as part of the “mental health and psychiatry roadmap”, France has been deploying an ambitious suicide prevention policy, called the “National Suicide Prevention Strategy”. This is a significant development: in terms of the fight against avoidable mortality and morbidity, suicide in France has not been the subject of a policy as active as traffic accidents, unlike the Scandinavian countries. which thirty years ago had the highest suicide rates in Europe and now have much better results than France.



For reasons linked to the sensitivity, particularly in the media, of the subject, this strategy has been the subject of a particular variation in agriculture: however, contrary to a received idea, again taken up recently by Érik Orsenna and Julien Denormandie,1 the Agriculture is far from being the sector where people commit suicide the most.



[English via Google Translate]

Language: fr