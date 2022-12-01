Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug-induced psychiatric symptoms are an important cause of treatment failure. Worldwide, levetiracetam has been widely used to treat epilepsy; however, associated psychobehavioral abnormalities have been observed. This study aimed to characterize levetiracetam-induced severe psychiatric symptoms and to propose preventive and therapeutic measures.



METHODS: In this retrospective cluster sampling study, psychiatric symptoms of patients who had taken levetiracetam for at least 1 month were analyzed.



RESULTS: 111(7.8%) of the 1,412 included patients exhibited severe psychiatric symptoms. Hallucinations, delusions, aggressive behavior, and agitation were the most common manifestations. Some patients also showed suicidal and self-harm behaviors. These symptoms were mainly controlled by reducing the dose of levetiracetam, stopping the drug, or adding antipsychotic drugs to the treatment regimen.



CONCLUSION: The severe psychiatric symptoms caused by levetiracetam require special attention.

