Abstract

The care of emancipated minors presents complex legal and ethical challenges. Emancipated minors are legally considered adults with the capacity to make their own medical decisions despite their youth. This article explores the legal and ethical dimensions of providing emergency care to these adolescents, including their rights, the responsibilities of health care providers, and the importance of clear guidelines. Although emancipated minors have autonomy in their medical care, navigating the unique legal, ethical, and practical issues is essential to ensure they receive appropriate care and support.

Language: en