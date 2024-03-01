SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clark JR. Air Med. J. 2024; 43(3): 202-204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amj.2024.03.004

PMID

38821697

Abstract

The care of emancipated minors presents complex legal and ethical challenges. Emancipated minors are legally considered adults with the capacity to make their own medical decisions despite their youth. This article explores the legal and ethical dimensions of providing emergency care to these adolescents, including their rights, the responsibilities of health care providers, and the importance of clear guidelines. Although emancipated minors have autonomy in their medical care, navigating the unique legal, ethical, and practical issues is essential to ensure they receive appropriate care and support.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Adolescent; *Air Ambulances/ethics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print