|
Citation
|
Vidal Palacios C, Ares Blanco S, Gómez Bravo R, Alonso Fernández M, Aretio Romero MA, Fernández Alonso C. Aten. Primaria 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38824117
|
Abstract
|
Gender is an important determinant of health. Its relationship with inequality and violence allows us to consider being a woman as a risk factor for health. Girls and teenager girls are not exempt from this circumstance, which conditions their lives from before birth and can determine their health status throughout life. It can vary according to social contexts, as various factors intersect with gender, adding risk and vulnerability to being a woman. Gender-based violence is often identified as a problem for adult women; however, the experience of discriminatory gender-based violence is constructed throughout women's lives, producing serious individual and social consequences from childhood. Accepting this violence as a "private or domestic matter" often prevents seeing the true dimension of the problem, its consequences, and the need to address it as a global issue.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Violencia de pareja; Child and adolescent victims; Consecuencias para la salud; Consequences for women's health; Gender based violence; Victimas niñas y adolescentes; Violencia basada en el género