Abstract

Gender is an important determinant of health. Its relationship with inequality and violence allows us to consider being a woman as a risk factor for health. Girls and teenager girls are not exempt from this circumstance, which conditions their lives from before birth and can determine their health status throughout life. It can vary according to social contexts, as various factors intersect with gender, adding risk and vulnerability to being a woman. Gender-based violence is often identified as a problem for adult women; however, the experience of discriminatory gender-based violence is constructed throughout women's lives, producing serious individual and social consequences from childhood. Accepting this violence as a "private or domestic matter" often prevents seeing the true dimension of the problem, its consequences, and the need to address it as a global issue.



El género es un importante determinante social de la salud. Su relación con la desigualdad y la violencia permite considerar que ser mujer es un factor de riesgo para la salud. Las niñas y las adolescentes no escapan a esta circunstancia, que condiciona su vida desde antes de nacer y puede determinar su estado de salud a lo largo de la misma. Puede variar según los contextos sociales, pues diversos factores interseccionan con el género, añadiendo riesgo y vulnerabilidad al hecho de ser mujer. La violencia de género suele identificarse como un problema de mujeres adultas. Pero la violencia discriminativa por razón de género se construye a lo largo de la vida de las mujeres, produciendo graves consecuencias individuales y sociales desde la infancia. El sistema sanitario es un lugar privilegiado para detectar y abordar el impacto de todas estas violencias hacia las menores, tal y como se muestra en este artículo.

