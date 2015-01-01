Abstract

Trauma is considered an international concern that results in high mortality rates.1,2 Astonishingly, in 2013, trauma caused 4.8 million deaths worldwide.3 Trauma is a dynamic phenomenon, and the ability to make decisions quickly, continuous monitoring of clinical and physiological conditions of patients, and adapting treatment strategies based on momentary changes in patients' conditions are essential components in saving trauma patients' lives. Failure to do so might result in delayed recognition of life-threatening injuries and their treatment.4



Trauma is defined as a cellular damage caused by external environmental energy that exceeds the body's resilience and causes ischemia and cell death.5 Primary energy-related damage causes tissue destruction and bleeding, followed by tissue hypoperfusion, which in turn triggers the release of inflammatory mediators. The body's physiological system establishes a balance between inflammatory and anti-inflammatory responses by activating anti-inflammatory pathways. Therefore, improper treatment causes a disturbance in this balance, causing a systemic inflammatory response syndrome and ultimately creating a vicious cycle. ...



• Physiological disorders are associated with poor outcomes in trauma patients.

• Traumatic brain injury is a predisposing factor for physiological disorders.

• Coagulopathy and acidosis are common physiological disorders in severe brain trauma.

• Damage control surgery is accepted for trauma patients with physiological disorders.

• Damage control surgery is suggested for injuries accompanied by severe head trauma.

