Iranmanesh N, Hosseini M, Tajaddini A, Shayan L, Fazeli P, Akerdi AT, Abbasi HR, Bolandparvaz S, Abdolrahimzadeh Fard H, Paydar S. Curr. Probl. Surg. 2024; 61(6): 101473.
38823892
Trauma is considered an international concern that results in high mortality rates.1,2 Astonishingly, in 2013, trauma caused 4.8 million deaths worldwide.3 Trauma is a dynamic phenomenon, and the ability to make decisions quickly, continuous monitoring of clinical and physiological conditions of patients, and adapting treatment strategies based on momentary changes in patients' conditions are essential components in saving trauma patients' lives. Failure to do so might result in delayed recognition of life-threatening injuries and their treatment.4
