SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tao S, Zhang H, Kong L, Sun Y, Zhao J. Digit. Health 2024; 10: e20552076241257054.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/20552076241257054

PMID

38817844

PMCID

PMC11138199

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to validate the reliability and validity of gait analysis using smartphones in a controlled environment.

METHODS: Thirty healthy adults attached smartphones to the waist and thigh, while an inertial measurement unit was fixed at the shank as a reference device; each participant was asked to walk six gait cycles at self-selected low, normal, and high speeds. Thirty-five cerebral small vessel disease patients were recruited to attach the smartphone to the thigh, performing single-task (ST), cognitive dual-task (DT(1)), and physical dual-task walking (DT(2)) to obtain gait parameters.

RESULTS: The results from the healthy group indicate that, regardless of whether attached to the thigh or waist, the smartphones calculated gait parameters with good reliability (ICC(2,1) > 0.75) across three different walking speeds. There were no significant differences in the gait parameters between the smartphone attached to the thigh and the IMU across all three walking speeds (P > 0.05). However, significant differences were observed between the smartphone at the waist and the IMU during the stance phase, swing phase, stance time, and stride length at high speeds (P < 0.05). At the same time, measurements of other gait parameters were similar (P > 0.05). Patients demonstrated significant differences in the cadence, stride time, stance phase, swing phase, stance time, stride length, and walking speed between ST and DT(1) (P < 0.05). Significant differences were observed in the stance phase, swing phase, stride length, and walking speed between ST and DT(2) (P < 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the feasibility of using built-in smartphone sensors for gait analysis in a controlled environment.


Language: en

Keywords

validation; mHealth; smartphone; sensor; Gait analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print