Abstract

There is a growing need for experimental stress paradigms tailored for use with marginalized groups to better understand the impact of experiencing minoritized stress on substance use outcome. Experimental stress research that examines the role of minority stress in substance use is not only innovative, but also has the potential to improve health equity. However, this research also has anticipated risks. As a result, community-engaged research (CEnR) is critical. CEnR can improve experimental stress and substance use research by engaging applicable communities in research design, recruitment, data interpretation, and dissemination. When conducting CEnR, there are also unique challenges and considerations that need to be taken into account. Recommendations are provided based on prior experiences in experimental stress induction and alcohol research with SGM (sexual and gender minority) groups.

