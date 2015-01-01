Abstract

Violence is a critical causative factor in mental health problems that is, in the global context, rather increasing (1) despite multiple conventions and strategies aiming at reducing its prevalence. Physical violence is usually combined with psychological violence, and psychological forms of aggression and violence are probably even more common in many settings and countries, ranging from discrimination and persecution to domestic violence (2-6). Primary health care institutions are frequently a point of first contact for victims, even if victims often might hesitate to share their experience, while their physical injuries or psychological symptoms might be strong indicators of violence encountered. Health care experts are in consequence obliged to recognize, document, support and follow up on suspect injuries, if necessary also referring cases for further investigation to legal authorities. Mental health sequels can include a wide range of symptoms, including, but by no means limited to those of posttraumatic stress disorder, complex posttraumatic stress disorder, culture based idioms of distress or more unspecific symptoms such as those of depression or somatoform disorders. They can be long lasting, cause substantial suffering or even impairment, and might if not recognized or untreated lead to secondary problems such as family conflicts, suicide, or substance abuse to cope with psychological sequels. A comprehensive and well considered strategic approach is required to better understand and address this often challenging situation, and address the diverse situations and needs of different victim groups in a way considering their respective situations and cannot be limited to Psychiatric interventions, as also proposed by several authors in our Research Topic.



Migrants and refugees, who most frequently have encountered different forms of violence with often restricted and unequal access to the health care system are an issue of special concern in this context. Kienzler of the Kings College in London has explored the impact of systemic injustices and social inequalities, that could be seen as forms of the "structural" variation of violence on a group of refugees in the United Kingdom, a country where basic human rights have recently been under continuous attack with the risk of a grave negative impact on mental health especially in vulnerable groups. Kienzler is using qualitative research, that is best fitted to provide for a better understanding of newly identified problems and proposes possible solutions to avoid factors leading to increased suffering in refugee and migrant groups. ...

Language: en