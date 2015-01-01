|
Citation
|
Castellana MC, Brand SA, Leo RJ. J. Addict. Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38821937
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Persons with substance use disorders (SUDs) have a greater risk of suicide compared with the general population. Adjustment Disorder (AD) has been under-researched in SUD populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; adjustment disorder; substance use disorders; general hospital setting; psychiatric consultation