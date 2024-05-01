Abstract

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) commonly cooccurs with social anxiety disorder (SAD). With changes to diagnostic criteria of psychiatric disorders in the DSM-5, the present study sought to observe the associations between daily alcohol use, AUD, and social anxiety in a large sample of individuals with lifetime (N = 1255) and past-year (N = 908) SAD. The sample was derived from a large nationally representative study of adults in the United States. Of note, we found that at the symptom level, daily alcohol use and AUD were significantly related to panic attacks due to social anxiety, subjective distress, and impairment in relationships. Daily alcohol use and AUD were significantly associated with lifetime SAD severity; however, only past-year daily alcohol use was significantly related to past-year SAD severity. We also found that AUD was significantly related to greater treatment-seeking for SAD, and both AUD and daily alcohol use were significantly associated with lifetime history of suicide attempts even after covarying for SAD severity. The present study provides an updated investigation of alcohol use in individuals with DSM-5 SAD, and it underscores the significance of daily alcohol use as an important factor to consider in individuals with SAD.

Language: en