|
Citation
|
Patel A, Dixon KE, Rojas S, Gopalakrishnan L, Carmio N. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38819007
|
Abstract
|
Indian women account for 36.6% of suicide-related deaths worldwide and gender-based violence (GBV) is a key social determinant. The cultural theory of suicide (CTS), which synthesizes risk factors and explanations of suicide among racial/ethnic minorities, posits four tenets: idioms of distress, cultural sanctions, and social discord. Our study applied the CTS to Indian women from slums reporting GBV to explore (1) culturally relevant risk pathways towards suicidal ideation using qualitative analyses, and test (2) the association between idioms of distress and suicidal ideation. 112 women from urban slums were recruited and 99 completed surveys. A subset were administered qualitative interviews. Aim 1 explored the CTS framework among participants describing suicidal ideation in qualitative interviews [n = 18]; Aim 2 explored if idioms of distress severity was associated with suicidal ideation through an ANCOVA [N = 99]. Idioms of distress such as 'tension' indicated suicidal ideation. Communities did not sanction suicidal ideation, leading to secrecy regarding disclosure. Women in 'love marriages' (versus arranged marriages) reported minority stress. Social discord heightened suicidal thoughts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; sexual assault; battered women; domestic violence and cultural contexts; perceptions of domestic violence