|
Citation
|
Kinner SA, Aon M, Borschmann R. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38823402
|
Abstract
|
Adrian P Mundt and colleagues' systematic review and meta-analysis of suicide rates in prisons in 78 countries shines new light on the unacceptably high rate of suicide among people in prisons internationally. Systems that deprive vulnerable people of their liberty must do more to prevent their untimely deaths. This important new work builds on previous systematic reviews that have been constrained by limitations of published data.
Language: en