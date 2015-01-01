Abstract

Sexual violence or harassment (henceforth referred to as sexual violence) is an important work environment problem. There has also been a substantial growth in publications focusing on associations between exposure to sexual violence and health outcomes over the past decade.



In this issue of The Lancet Public Health, Svava Dogg Jonsdottir and colleagues contribute to this literature by reporting findings on exposure to sexual violence in work-related settings and a range of mental and physical health outcomes from Iceland. The study addresses health outcomes not previously examined in the literature including social phobia and self-harm, and underscores the potential pervasiveness of the problem. A strength is also that the study is based on a nationwide sample, in contrast to many previous studies which have been based on specific occupational groups or convenience samples.



This work fits within the growing literature indicating associations between workplace sexual harassment and poor mental health. It also adds to previous work suggesting increased risk for sickness absence and alcohol consumption or alcohol-related morbidity and mortality.



Furthermore, Jonsdottir and colleagues suggest an association with general physical health complaints. Considering that the literature is limited regarding physical health outcomes, a remaining question is whether experiences of sexual violence or harassment can lead to specific somatic health problems. Although some studies have linked workplace sexual harassment to cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, it is unclear whether workplace sexual harassment is linked to diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. More research is needed to investigate different somatic health outcomes.

