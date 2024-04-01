Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To integrate the findings of qualitative research to describe the experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) among mothers who use substances. DATA SOURCES: A systematic search of the literature was conducted using the databases of the American Psychological Association PsycINFO, CINAHL, and PubMed along with a manual search of Google Scholar. STUDY SELECTION: The Joanne Briggs Institute critical appraisal checklist for qualitative research criteria was used to assess the studies for selection. Inclusion criteria comprised (a) qualitative research, (b) available in English, (c) published in peer-reviewed journals, (d) inclusive of descriptions of IPV experienced by mothers who use substances, (e) conducted in the United States, and (f) published between January 2013 and October 2023. DATA EXTRACTION: The researchers highlighted and extracted data from studies that met the inclusion criteria. Data describing IPV among mothers who use substances were extracted. DATA SYNTHESIS: A thematic synthesis was used to integrate the findings using three stages and included (a) free line-by-line coding of the findings of the primary studies, (b) the development of the free codes into associated areas to construct descriptive subthemes, and (c) the development of overarching analytic themes.



CONCLUSION: Findings from 11 qualitative studies were synthesized. Four descriptive subthemes emerged to delineate the experiences of IPV in mothers who use substances: Experience of Various Types of IPV, Lack of Structures to Identify and Address IPV, Coping With Violence by Taking Substances, and Substance Use Influences Behaviors of IPV. Nurses who work with mothers who use substances should be knowledgeable about local resources for IPV, complete ongoing educational training for IPV screening, and be familiar with recommended guidelines for the routine assessment of IPV.

Language: en