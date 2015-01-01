Abstract

BACKGROUND: Human error and violation of rules are perceived as deviations from some desired behavior, appearing variably in literature as either similar or opposing concepts. Behavioral deviations may be linked to accidents or considered a protective factor against them.



OBJECTIVE: This article aims to explore definitions, characteristics, classifications, and management approaches for behavioral deviations, specifically human error and violation of rules.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted.



RESULTS: The authors differ in defining and classifying error and violation, associating them with generation of accidents or their prevention. The management proposals for deviations highlighted by the authors were emphasized.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this article reinforce the prominence of authors Jens Rasmussen and James Reason in the field. They assert that deviations are a natural aspect of the work process and even serve as a preventive factor against accidents, although their frequent association with accidents remains common in organizations. This study contributes to theoretical understanding by systematizing prevalent perspectives on deviation, human error, and violation of rules. It proposes a taxonomy and emphasizing the need for managing deviations, rather than combating them, especially in an organizational context.

Language: en