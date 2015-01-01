|
Streeto C, Phillips KE. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2024; 30(3): 663-668.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
35941763
OBJECTIVE: Many psychiatric patients engage in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Despite this, studies show that psychiatric nurses display a stigma toward patients who engage in self-harm, often due to the fact that nurses report a lack of understanding about the behavior. In addition, nurses can struggle with professional quality of life (ProQOL). The purpose of this study was to provide an educational intervention on NSSI and measure its effects on antipathy as well as to determine if ProQOL has an impact on overall antipathy.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; burnout; stigma; Empathy; nurses; nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI); *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; Quality of Life/psychology; *Burnout, Professional/psychology; *Psychiatric Nursing/methods; antipathy; Compassion Fatigue/psychology