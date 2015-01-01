|
Citation
|
Bigras N, Popova N, Pedneault L, Brassard A, Bergeron S. Sex. Med. Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38824393
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Although society still holds age-related stereotypes dismissing the sexuality of aging individuals, older adults remain sexually active and find sexuality to be an important part of their quality of life. Primarily oriented toward a biomedical and dysfunctional lens, prior research neglected the subjective well-being of elderly individuals, especially partnered adults and couples aged 60 years or more. Shedding a more positive light on this area of life could promote older individuals' and couples' sexual well-being.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aging; sexuality; couple relationships; sexual wellbeing