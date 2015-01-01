Abstract

The purpose of this article is to delineate the nature of the colonial mindset, which perpetuates gendered settler colonial structures of historical oppression in research and practice. By connecting a critical consciousness and living in alignment with agility (AWA), this work explicates pathways from gendered complicity to embodying praxis-or becoming gender AWAke. This article begins by describing the nature of the colonial mindset. Second, I critically examine the dominant discourse institutionalized by Western psychology. Third, I introduce the FHORT and critically analyze how the colonial mindset has affected and driven violence against Indigenous women. Examining how settler colonial structural sexism in its heteropatriarchal and heteropaternalistic forms has become imposed upon the lives of Indigenous women and gender-expansive peoples exposes subjugated knowledges; it provides an empirical scaffolding for people to become critically conscious of dominant gender norms that apply to people, institutions, and society more broadly. Finally, I propose living AWAke for personal and collective liberation.

Language: en