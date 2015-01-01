Abstract

AIM: Systematic literature reviews have found the evidence for hormonal interventions in paediatric-age patients with gender dysphoria is of low certainty. Studies in this field have all been observational, and generally of low quality. Nevertheless, some experts assert that the observational studies in this field have consistently found improvement in mental health, and therefore constitute sufficient evidentiary basis for hormonal interventions. The present review sought to characterise results of the longitudinal clinical research studies that have reported depression and suicidality outcomes.



METHODS: The present review collated, from examination of six existing reviews, 14 longitudinal clinical research studies that have specifically investigated depression and/or suicidality outcomes.



RESULTS: Significantly positive depression outcomes were reported in six studies, and significantly positive suicidality outcomes in two studies. Outcomes were negative in the largest study. Notably, some studies articulated positive conclusions about hormonal interventions even in the setting of insignificant, small or negative findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Analysis of longitudinal clinical research in this field showed inconsistent demonstration of benefit with respect to depression and suicidality. This analysis suggests that, contrary to assertions of some experts and North American professional medical organisations, the impact of hormonal interventions on depression and suicidality in this population is unknown.

Language: en