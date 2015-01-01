Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabidiol (CBD) products have increased in popularity in Japan in recent years, particularly among young people. Some CBD products contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main ingredient of cannabis, and its analogs, which are illegal in Japan and have become a social issue. This report discusses the safety of CBD products. CASE PRESENTATION: Five patients with symptoms of CBD ingestion, including nausea, presented to our hospital. Three of the products these patients ingested contained THC. Metabolites of THC were detected in the blood and urine of all three patients, although there were some discrepancies in the urine drug screening test (DS10®). These examination results differed even when the same product was consumed.



CONCLUSION: CBD products are unsafe and may unintentionally contain THC. It is also important to understand that CBD can turn into THC, and the effective time needed to conduct urine drug screening.

Language: en