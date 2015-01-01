|
Turner MJ, Evans AL, Fortune G, Chadha NJ. Anxiety Stress Coping 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38825960
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Examination anxiety is a common occurrence, and is potentially detrimental to student attainment. In recent theorizing, it has been suggested that cognitive appraisals, as put forth in cognitive appraisal theory, and irrational beliefs, as put forth in rational emotive behavior therapy, may interact to predict affectivity. The current research examines the antecedents and associates of examination affect and academic self-concept in undergraduate students.
Emotion; CBT; mood; test anxiety; hedonic balance