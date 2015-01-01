SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nieder C, Thomae K, Kärtner J. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2024; 24(2): e100470.

(Copyright © 2024, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)

10.1016/j.ijchp.2024.100470

38827120

PMC11141443

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence represents a severe problem for young Indian women and requires effective prevention. Since face-to-face prevention programs are limited in reach, we developed the online sexual violence prevention program RISE-ON consisting of three modules, namely Gender, Sexual Violence, and Bystander Education. The study's objective is to investigate the short-term effects of the RISE-ON modules on participants' knowledge and attitudes.

METHOD: A total of N = 244 female college students from Delhi aged 17 to 22 were randomly assigned to 1 of 3 groups with two of the three modules. By design, each group functions as a treatment group for the two included modules and as a control group for the third, missing module.

RESULTS: From pre- to posttest, there were significantly larger increases of participants' knowledge on gender, sexual violence, and bystander education in the treatment than in the control group. Concerning attitudes, we found significant increases for gender awareness and bystander attitudes across all groups.

CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that the RISE-ON modules are effective in terms of increasing knowledge, but there were no module-specific changes of attitudes. Thus, future online prevention programs need to focus increasingly on attitudes, especially attitudes about sexual violence, and behavior change.


Prevention; India; Sexual violence; Sexual assault; Online Programs

