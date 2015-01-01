|
Lees Haggerty K, Ojelabi O, Campetti R, Myint-U A, Greenlee K. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38828526
Lack of feedback about reports made to Adult Protective Services (APS) is an important barrier to elder mistreatment reporting. To better understand barriers and facilitators to APS-reporter communication, we conducted an environmental scan of state policies and practices. We gathered publicly available information from 52 states and territories on APS administrative structure, reporting, intake, investigation, and feedback processes; performed a secondary analysis of focus groups with Emergency Medical Services providers and APS staff; and interviewed 44 APS leaders in 24 states/territories.
communication; Adult protection; elder mistreatment; mandated reporting