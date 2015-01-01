Abstract

BACKGROUND: Care-seeking after injury episodes is generally associated with major uncertainties concerning its incidence, care, and cure/disappearance, and the price of care. Though the utilization pattern of the population is shaped by social, economic, cultural and political factors, it varies widely for the rich and the poor. With this background, a community-based epidemiological study was conducted to determine the care-seeking behavior of victims of unintentional injuries.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted from May 2023-September 2023 in the Bhatar block of Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal. Cluster random sampling was applied to select a required sample of 555 individuals from 24 villages. Study tools used were predesigned and pretested schedules developed by the researchers with the help of guidelines for conducting community surveys on injuries provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). The study had approval from the Institutional Ethics Committee. Descriptive statistics were performed using SPSS V16.



RESULTS: Out of 49 injury episodes, 51.0% had received first aid. Out of 39 injury episodes seeking medical attention, a traditional practitioner, healer or bone setter was the type of first medical contact in the case of the majority of injury episodes (38.5%), followed by a hospital (35.9%).



CONCLUSION: Low utilization of government healthcare facilities is a cause for concern. Reliance on unqualified informal healthcare providers is also a cause for concern. Our findings will help design community interventions to increase the provision of appropriate first aid in unintentional injuries.

