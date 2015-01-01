|
According to the concepts of GLOBALIZATION OF NOTHING, AMERICANIZATION, and WESTERNIZATION, everything is looking the same everywhere these days.[1] Same brands of clothes (Peter England, Jockey), same brands of shoes/bags (Gucci), chain of eating joints (McDonald's, KFC), or malls (Ikea). In the same way, all buildings and housing look similar; WESTERN designs are being copied even in India. Open windows are out of fashion. Thickened glass tall windows are being favored. Even the prefabricated tall wooden doors are being imported.[2-5] In the markets, entry points of shops are being converted to top to bottom thickened glass doors and display shelves. People are not used to transparent glass doors. Glass door injuries are a by-product of these designs.[6] It can occur in homes, business centers, or public places. Various factors leading to these injuries are running into the transparent glass doors as they are difficult to spot, or the door may injure the persons using them if their fitting is not proper.[6,7] Glass door injuries have been reported worldwide including India. In fact, there have been reports of glass door injuries in different settings, such as shopping malls, airports, and hospitals in India. The severity of these injuries can range from minor cuts and bruises to more serious injuries such as deep lacerations, broken bones, and head injuries.[6,7]
