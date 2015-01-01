Abstract

Cases of embedded unexploded ordnance are extremely rare and pose a risk to bystanders and health providers. A patient arrived at the Role 2 medical facility in the Turkish army, whose left arm was amputated due to a terrorist attack and major hemorrhages had been halted by clamping of the left subclavian artery and vein. A piece of metal wire running from the lateral chest wall was detected as an unexploded ordnance piece and it was removed surgically. In these challenging cases, safety principles should be acknowledged. Highlighting the basic precautions is important for similar scenarios and increases awareness of the utmost importance.

Language: en