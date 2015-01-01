|
Ahmed AMK, Azees AS, Fasiku MM, Jimoh OS, Imhonopi GB, Temitayo-Oboh AO, Salam RA, El-Imam IA, Ojo OY, Ehiem EC. Niger. Postgrad. Med. J. 2024; 31(2): 130-138.
38826016
BACKGROUND: The world over, women are victims of violence in close and intimate relationships where they are expected to be safe and protected. Intimate partner violence (IPV) significantly impacts the physical and mental well-being of those affected. This study assessed the prevalence, pattern and effects of IPV amongst women in Abeokuta South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, South West Nigeria.
