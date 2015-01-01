|
Citation
|
Brodeur M, Jutras-Aswad D, Légaré AA, Morvannou A, Monson E, Cotton JC, Håkansson A, Parent V, Hudon C. PLoS One 2024; 19(6): e0304697.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38829870
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Problematic Internet use is characterized by excessive use of online platforms that can result in social isolation, family problems, psychological distress, and even suicide. Problematic Internet use has been associated with cannabis use disorder, however knowledge on the adult population remains limited. In Quebec, cannabis use has significatively increased since 2018, and it is associated with various risks in public safety, public health, and mental health. This study aims to identify factors associated with problematic Internet use among adult cannabis users and to better understand their experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Internet; Adolescent; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Mental Health; Cannabis/adverse effects; Internet Use/statistics & numerical data; Marijuana Abuse/epidemiology/psychology; Marijuana Use/epidemiology/psychology; Quebec/epidemiology