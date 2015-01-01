Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is among the most prevalent substance use disorders in the USA. Despite availability of effective interventions, treatment initiation and engagement remain low. Existing interventions target motivation and practical barriers to accessing treatment among individuals established within treatment systems. In contrast, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Treatment-Seeking (CBT-TS) aims to elicit and modify treatment-seeking beliefs to increase treatment-seeking behaviors among treatment-naïve samples. We aim to understand which beliefs were endorsed by those who did/did not initiate treatment, including changes in number of drinking days.



METHOD: We examined treatment seeking beliefs elicited during CBT-TS among community-based adults with moderate-severe AUD with no treatment history. In this study, we discuss which beliefs were modifiable (i.e. those discussed during the intervention among individuals who subsequently attended treatment and may be associated with treatment-seeking behaviors).



RESULTS: Of the 194 participants who received the intervention, 16 categories of beliefs were endorsed. Of the 38 participants (19.6%) who attended treatment, the most frequently endorsed belief was 'Not wanting specific types of substance use treatment or supports' (50%), a belief that may inhibit treatment seeking. The idea 'Treatment is positive' (47%) was also frequently cited, a belief that may facilitate treatment seeking.



CONCLUSIONS: This study describes the beliefs that were more frequently endorsed among adults with moderate-severe, but untreated AUD who reported attending treatment following CBT-TS.



FINDINGS point to the potential of discussing and modifying treatment-seeking beliefs among treatment-naïve adults with severe AUD to increase treatment-seeking behaviors.

