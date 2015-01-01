Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many ethnic minorities in Hong Kong seek medical tourism after encountering inequalities in access to local healthcare because of language barriers and cultural-religious differences. The present study explored the ethnic minorities' lived experiences of medical tourism and issues arising from cross-border health-seeking relevant to this specific population.



METHODS: Qualitative in-depth interviews with 25 ethnic minority informants from five South Asian countries in 2019.



RESULTS: The 19 informants out of the 25 have sought assistance from their international networks for home remedies, medical advice and treatments of traditional/Western medicines, for they are more costly or unavailable in Hong Kong and for issues related to racial discrimination, language barriers, transnationalism engagement, cultural insensitivity, and dissatisfaction with healthcare services in Hong Kong.



DISCUSSION: Medical tourism can relieve the host country's caring responsibilities from healthcare services, so the government might no longer be hard-pressed to fix the failing healthcare system. Consequently, it could cause public health concerns, such as having patients bear the risks of exposure to new pathogens, the extra cost from postoperative complications, gaps in medical documentation and continuum of care, etc. It also triggers global inequities in health care, exacerbating unequal distribution of resources among the affordable and non-affordable groups.



CONCLUSION: Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong sought cross-border healthcare because of structural and cultural-religious issues. The surge of medical tourism from rich and developed countries to poor and developing countries may infringe upon the rights of residents in destination countries. To mitigate such negative impacts, policymakers of host countries should improve hospital infrastructure, as well as train and recruit more culturally sensitive healthcare workers to promote universal health coverage. Healthcare professionals should also strive to enhance their cultural competence to foster effective intercultural communication for ethnic minority groups.

Language: en