Abstract

Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur as part of smoke exposure in the burn population. Here we report the case of a 32-year-old, previously healthy male, with carbon monoxide-related blindness after smoke exposure in an apartment fire. Cerebral hypoperfusion was diagnosed using magnetic resonance imaging of the brain, and the patient was diagnosed with cortical visual impairment. He was treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy following which he had partial recovery of his vision. There is a paucity of information regarding this phenomenon and its treatment.

Language: en