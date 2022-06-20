Abstract

Sleep disturbances following a concussion/mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) are associated with longer recovery times and more comorbidities. Sensor technologies can directly monitor sleep-related physiology and provide objective sleep metrics. This scoping review determines how sensor technologies are currently used to monitor sleep following a concussion. We searched Ovid (Medline, Embase), Web of Science, CINAHL, Compendex Engineering Village, and PsychInfo from inception-June 20, 2022, following PRISMA guidelines for Scoping Reviews. Included studies objectively monitored sleep in participants with concussion. We screened 1081 articles and included 37 in the review. 17 studies implemented Polysomnography (PSG) months to years after injury for a median of 2 nights and provided a wide range of sleep metrics, including sleep-wake times, sleep stages, arousal indices, and periodic limb movements. Sleep stages were most reported in PSG studies, and sleep efficiency most reported in actigraphy studies. 22 studies used actigraphy days to weeks after injury for a median of 10 days and nights and provided information limited to sleep-wake times. For both technologies there was high variability in reported outcome measures. Sleep sensing technologies may be used to identify how sleep affects concussion recovery. High variability in sensor deployment methodologies makes cross-study comparisons difficult and highlights the need for standardization. Consensus on the integration of sleep sensing technologies will ultimately lead to clinical translation for sleep monitoring and improved outcomes post-concussion.

