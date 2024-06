Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of injury in adults aged 65 years or older.



Falls are common among older adults. In a 2018 survey, more than one-fourth of US older adults living in the community reported at least 1 fall in the past year. A serious fall in an older adult can result in injury (such as hip fracture) that causes decreased independence and decreased quality of life. The risk of falling increases with age for many reasons, including overall weakness and frailty; problems with balance, cognition, and vision; certain medications; acute illness; and other environmental hazards. Those who have fallen in the past are at high risk of falling again.

