Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assistance following acute violence was previously regulated by the Victim Compensation Act (OEG). At the beginning of the current year it was replaced by the Social Code XIV (SGB XIV). The SGB XIV defines new groups of beneficiaries, outpatient trauma clinics must be provided nationwide and binding criteria for the quality of care were established. The aim of this study was to map the current status of care in outpatient trauma clinics in accordance with the requirements of the new SGB XIV. With respect to new beneficiaries, the status of services for victims of human trafficking was recorded as an example.



METHODS: Outpatient clinics that provide rapid assistance under the OEG or SGB XIV were surveyed on structural and content-related aspects of their work. An online survey consisting of 10 thematic modules was used. Data were obtained from a total of N = 110 outpatient clinics (response rate 50%).



RESULTS: The participating outpatient clinics reported a wide range in terms of the number of staff and the number of people seeking counselling. Some of the outpatient clinics reported deficits with respect to structural aspects, such as the waiting time for the initial consultation and specific training in trauma treatment for staff. The majority of outpatient clinics were uncertain about how to deal with victims of human trafficking.



DISCUSSION: Outpatient trauma clinics appear to reach their target population and provide appropriate services for their care; however, a significant number of outpatient clinics need to make improvements in order to fulfil the quality criteria of SGB XIV and provide adequate care to new groups of beneficiaries.



Hintergrund



Hilfen nach akuter Gewalt wurden bislang durch das Opferentschädigungsgesetz (OEG) geregelt. Zu Beginn des laufenden Jahres wurde es durch das Sozialgesetzbuch XIV (SGB XIV) abgelöst. Durch das SGB XIV werden neue Gruppen von Leistungsberechtigten definiert, Traumaambulanzen müssen flächendeckend vorgehalten werden und es wurden verbindliche Kriterien für die Qualität der Versorgung festgelegt. Die vorliegende Untersuchung hatte zum Ziel, den aktuellen Stand der Versorgung in Traumaambulanzen nach den Vorgaben des neuen SGB XIV abzubilden. In Bezug auf neue Leistungsberechtigte wurde exemplarisch der Stand der Angebote für Betroffene von Menschenhandel erfasst.



Methodik



Ambulanzen, die Schnelle Hilfe nach dem OEG bzw. SGB XIV anbieten, wurden zu strukturellen und inhaltlichen Aspekten ihrer Arbeit befragt. Dabei kam ein Online-Survey zum Einsatz, der aus 10 thematischen Modulen bestand. Es konnten Daten von insgesamt N = 110 Ambulanzen erhalten werden (Rücklaufquote 50 %).



Ergebnisse



Die teilnehmenden Ambulanzen berichteten eine breite Spannweite in Bezug auf die Anzahl der dort Beschäftigten und die Anzahl der Ratsuchenden. Bei einem Teil der Ambulanzen zeigten sich Defizite in Bezug auf strukturelle Aspekte wie die Wartezeit bis zum Erstgespräch und spezifische traumatherapeutische Fortbildungen beim Personal. In Bezug auf den Umgang mit Betroffenen von Menschenhandel bestand beim überwiegenden Teil der Ambulanzen Unsicherheit.



Diskussion



Traumaambulanzen scheinen ihre Zielpopulation zu erreichen und angemessene Angebote zu deren Versorgung vorzuhalten. Allerdings weist ein bedeutsamer Teil der Ambulanzen Nachbesserungsbedarf auf, um die Qualitätskriterien des SGB XIV zu erfüllen und neue Gruppen von Leistungsberechtigten angemessen zu versorgen.

