Shah-Hartman ML, Greenawalt KE, Schaefer EW, Sekhar DL. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 43: e102768.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38831966
OBJECTIVE: As youth spend the majority of their time in school, school personnel suicide prevention training has gained support as an approach to mitigate rising youth suicide rates. This study examined associations between state school personnel suicide prevention training requirements (i.e., mandatory/non-mandatory and annual/not annual), year of legislation enactment (2013 or earlier/2014 or later), and changes in youth suicide rates by state from 2007-09 to 2016-18.
United states; Educator suicide prevention training; School personnel training; Suicide prevention legislation; Youth suicide prevention training; Youth suicide rate