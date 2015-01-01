Abstract

In Senegal, violent delinquency and illicit drug use are on the increase. This study focuses on two distinct groups: drug users (DUs) undergoing rehabilitation and violent ex-offenders (VEs). The methodology adopted includes a quantitative survey of the general population (n=1009), followed by a qualitative survey of fifteen participants, including eight DUs undergoing treatment at the Centre de prise en charge intégrée des addictions de Dakar (CEPIAD) (Integrated Addictions Management Center of Dakar) and the Centre Jacques Chirac de Thiaroye, and seven former VEs from the Grand Yoff district. This neighborhood, known for its violence, is juxtaposed with the Grand Yoff social housing estate, a residential area also affected by outbreaks of violence. This study aims to establish the link(s) between drug use and criminal violence by analyzing the life stories of young adults who have managed to leave drug use and delinquency behind. It then looks to identify the determinants of resilience in certain young people. The study revealed delinquent violence among young people does not systematically result from drug use. Rather, drug use is a factor conducive to violence. The links between drugs and violence depend on individual predisposition, the type of drugs used, and the level of addiction. Resilience results from a web of individual, sociocultural, and environmental factors. It is not static, but rather the result of a series of successes, failures, and even relapses.

Language: fr