|
Citation
|
Paul C, Manjunatha S, Lakshmi Pa A, Sharma G. Georgian Med. News 2024; (348): 28-31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Science, Education, Industry and Arts)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38807385
|
Abstract
|
Children who experience sexual abuse often face severe challenges in seeking help and disclosing their traumatic experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Pilot Projects; Surveys and Questionnaires; Help-Seeking Behavior; *Child Abuse, Sexual/psychology/statistics & numerical data