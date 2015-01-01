Abstract

PURPOSE: The global population is ageing rapidly. As a result, an increasing number of older patients with traumatic spine injuries are seen in hospitals worldwide. However, it is unknown how the incidence of traumatic spinal injury has developed over the past decade. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the incidence and characteristics of traumatic spinal injury in patients aged under and above 65 years.



METHODS: During three time periods: 2009-2010, 2014-2015 and 2019-2020, all adult patients with traumatic spinal injury in the Netherlands were identified from the Dutch National Trauma Registry. Patient-related characteristics and 1-year mortality were collected from a subgroup of patients treated at a level-1 trauma centre, and patients aged ≥ 65 years were compared to patients aged < 65 years.



RESULTS: In the Dutch National Trauma Registry 25,737 patients with traumatic spinal injury were identified. The incidence of spine injury in patients > 65 years was 49.5/100,000/yr in 2009-2010, 68.8 in 2014-2015 and 65.9 in 2019-2020. The percentage of patients ≥ 65 years increased from 37% in 2009-2010, to 43% in 2014-2015, and to 47% in 2019-2020. In the subgroup of 1054 patients treated in a level-1 trauma centre, a similar increasing incidence was seen in patients aged ≥ 65 years. In these patients low energy falls were the most common trauma mechanism and the cervical spine was the most commonly injured region. Moreover, patients ≥ 65 years had significantly higher 1-year mortality compared with patients aged < 65 years, 22.7% versus 9.2%.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of traumatic spinal injury in older patients in the Netherlands has increased over the last 12 years. Almost half of the patients with traumatic spinal injury are currently aged ≥ 65 years. The increasing incidence and the high 1-year mortality highlight the need to modify existing treatment protocols for these patients.

