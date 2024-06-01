|
BACKGROUND: Clinician collaboration can help high-risk individuals to manage their suicidal crises. However, limited research has directly examined how higher patient-clinician collaboration during assessment and intervention can effectively reduce suicidal ideation. This novel randomized clinical trial compared a high vs. low level of patient-clinician collaboration by pairing commonly used assessment (Structured Interview vs. Narrative Assessment) and intervention approaches (Safety Planning Intervention vs. Crisis Response Planning). We hypothesized that the interventions involving higher (than lower) patient-clinician collaboration during assessment (Narrative Assessment) or intervention (Crisis Response Planning) would lead to larger reductions in suicidal ideation.
Suicide prevention; Safety planning intervention; Ecological momentary assessment; Randomized control trial; Crisis response planning; Narrative assessment; Structured interview