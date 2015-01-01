Abstract

Most research on sex workers globally has focused on cis women sex workers vulnerabilities including violence, risk for HIV/AIDS, and stigma. Despite the plethora of studies on the topic, older sex workers are significantly underrepresented in research. We used a phenomenological approach to highlight street and home-based sex workers' experiences. Using a purposive sampling strategy, 39 cis women sex workers were recruited from Karnataka, India and data were collected using in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.



FINDINGS revealed a range of changes in sex workers' lives as they aged, financial instability, lack of alternate livelihood options, and limited access to governmental benefits and social security. Participant narratives challenged the notion of anticipated traditional familial support especially from their grown children.



FINDINGS were replete with instances of sex workers' personal agency to confront personal and professional challenges. Peer networks formed the biggest forms of support as were sex workers' connections with local community-based groups. There is an urgent need for helping professionals to recognize the ongoing marginalization faced by older sex workers. It is critical to address concerns broadly along with inequities in terms of access and power as experienced by older sex workers. Finally, examining the differential impact of ageism, structural barriers including neglect by the State, violence, and stigma that follow sex workers is vital.

Language: en