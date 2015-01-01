|
Panchanadeswaran S, Vijayakumar G, Chacko S, Subramaniam S, Dasari S, Lee S, Brazda M. J. Women Aging. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38837898
Most research on sex workers globally has focused on cis women sex workers vulnerabilities including violence, risk for HIV/AIDS, and stigma. Despite the plethora of studies on the topic, older sex workers are significantly underrepresented in research. We used a phenomenological approach to highlight street and home-based sex workers' experiences. Using a purposive sampling strategy, 39 cis women sex workers were recruited from Karnataka, India and data were collected using in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.
India; Aging; sex work; older female sex workers