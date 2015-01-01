SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Doggett A, Fein A, Campbell T, Henriquez N, Busse JW, Mackillop J. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(6): e2414922.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.14922

38837163

n October 2018, Canada legalized cannabis for nonmedical (recreational) use. One component of the federal system was quality control, including cannabis labeling requirements that specify the allowable variance between labeled and actual amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) in a commercial product.1 Research examining legal cannabis products has found high rates of label inaccuracy for THC and CBD,2,3 but to our knowledge, no study has examined label accuracy of cannabis products in the legal Canadian market. ...


Humans; Ontario; *Cannabis; Drug Labeling/legislation & jurisprudence/standards; Plant Oils; Product Labeling/legislation & jurisprudence/standards

