|
Citation
|
Tomassini L, Gambelunghe C, Fedeli P, Scendoni R, Caruso AC, Mezzetti E, Manta AM, Lancia M. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2024; 70: e102464.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38838410
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal hanging resulting in decapitation is rarely documented. This discussion involves a case of a 35-year-old man found decapitated in his residence's garden. A systematic literature review on hanging-induced decapitation was conducted to comprehensively investigate and compare the case to existing literature. The study aims to identify frequently described post-mortem findings in cases of suicidal hanging leading to decapitation. CASE REPORT: A 35-year-old man was found decapitated in his garden, with a jute strap and chimney debris nearby. The cervical region was completely severed along the dorsoventral and craniocaudal plane, exposing internal structures. A ligature mark was present, along with Amussat's sign and Simon's bleeding.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Hanging; Decapitation; Beheading