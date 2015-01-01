SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spiro L, Swarbrick M. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.20230599

38835253

Research shows that guests experience peer-run respites as empowering and safe places where they feel more seen, heard, and respected than they do in conventional settings. This column describes the successful and unique processes of peer-run respites that support guests in emotional crisis and facilitate healing. In a discussion informed by their experiences and the literature, the authors examine how peer-run respites differ from conventional psychiatric crisis response services in their basic philosophy: how emotional crisis is understood, the goal of crisis response, how trauma is viewed, the importance of self-determination, power dynamics, and relationality.


community mental health services; crisis intervention; crisis services; alternative to hospitalization; peer respites; peer-run services

