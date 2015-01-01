|
Keller PS, Rawn KP, Dunsmore JC, Zvolensky M. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38835143
OBJECTIVE: Motivational processes are key factors in the development and maintenance of problem drinking and include motivation to drink as well as motivation to abstain from drinking. Although motivation to drink has been widely studied, little research has considered motivation to abstain from drinking. The current study addresses this gap in research by exploring the role of motivation to abstain from drinking based on dispositional risk, fear of negative consequences, religious and family constraints, and indifference to alcohol in associations between mother and father problem drinking and the problem drinking of college students.
College students, intergenerational transmission; motivation to abstain; parental drinking; problem drinking