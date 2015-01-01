SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crépault JF, Naimi TS, Rehm J, Shield KD, Wells S, Wettlaufer A, Babor TF. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1335865.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1335865

38841683

PMC11150774

Alcohol is a favorite psychoactive substance of Canadians. It is also a leading risk factor for death and disability, playing a causal role in a broad spectrum of health and social issues. Alcohol: No Ordinary Commodity is a collaborative, integrative review of the scientific literature. This paper describes the epidemiology of alcohol use and current state of alcohol policy in Canada, best practices in policy identified by the third edition of Alcohol: No Ordinary Commodity, and the implications for the development of effective alcohol policy in Canada. Best practices - strongly supported by the evidence, highly effective in reducing harm, and relatively low-cost to implement - have been identified. Measures that control affordability, limit availability, and restrict marketing would reduce population levels of alcohol consumption and the burden of disease attributable to it.


Humans; Canada; alcohol; public health; substance use; health policy; alcohol policy; *Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; *Health Policy; Alcoholic Beverages/economics

