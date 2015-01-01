Abstract

BACKGROUND: Binge drinking has been linked to traumatic dental injury (TDI). Once drunk, adolescents are more prone to accidents, which may result in orofacial injury.



AIM: This study evaluated the possible association of binge drinking with a number of traumatised teeth in a population of 12-year-old Brazilian adolescents in 2013 and 2015.



DESIGN: This study was longitudinal, carried out with 588 adolescents at two moments, 2013 and 2015. TDI, overjet and lip protection were assessed by calibrated examiners. Binge drinking data were collected through the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. Sociodemographic indicators were obtained through a questionnaire answered by the parents/guardians. The Poisson regression model with a random effects intercept was estimated.



RESULTS: A higher prevalence of traumatised teeth was observed among adolescents who binge drink (IRR = 1.37; 95% CI: 1.05-1.80; p < .05). The prevalence was also significantly higher among adolescents in this age range with a ≥ 3-mm overjet and those with inadequate lip protection (IRR = 1.99; 95% CI: 1.44-2.76; p < .001 and IRR = 3.41; 95% CI: 2.57-4.53; p < .001, respectively).



CONCLUSION: A greater number of traumatised teeth were found among adolescents who reported binge drinking and had severe overjet and inadequate lip coverage.

Language: en